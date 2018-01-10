Exclusive first look at the new Early Man poster

Lionsgate has provided ComingSoon.net with an exclusive first look at the new Early Man poster, which you can view in full in the gallery below.

Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how one brave caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day!

The Aardman Animations stop-motion animated comedy features the voices of Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Timothy Spall (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Selina Griffiths (The Smoking Room), Johnny Vegas (Bleak House), Mark Williams (The Harry Potter franchise), Gina Yashere (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Simon Greenall (We Need to Talk About Kevin) and Richard Webber.

Early Man is the new prehistoric comedy adventure from four-time Academy Award-winning director Nick Park and Aardman, the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. The film opens in UK cinemas on January 26, 2018 and in the US on February 16, 2018.

