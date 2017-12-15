Release date:December 15, 2017

Studio:20th Century Fox Director:Carlos Saldanha MPAA Rating:N/A Screenwriter: Starring: Genre:Comedy, Animation, Family Plot Summary: An adaptation of the classic children's book, "The Story of Ferdinand," published in 1936 from author Munro Leaf and illustrator Robert Lawson, which tells the story of a bull whose only desire in life is to smell flowers and refuses to fight when placed in a bullfighting arena. The story (which was actually banned in several countries for its allegedly pacifist undertones) was adapted by Walt Disney in 1938 as a short animation.