Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Heads to Blu-ray

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will finally hit Blu-ray in July, thanks to Warner Archive

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is finally coming to Blu-ray! Warner Archive just announced that the 1993 DC Comics adaptation will hit high-definition for the first time ever in July. The release boasts a new 1080p HD remaster and will include both the original 16×9 aspect ratio (1.78:1) and an open matte 4×3 (1.37:1) version.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm begins when the city’s most feared gangsters are systematically eliminated and the Caped Crusader is blamed. But prowling the Gotham night is a shadowy new villain, the Phantasm, a sinister figure with some link to Batman’s past. Can the Dark Knight elude the police, capture the Phantasm and clear his own name?

Discounting two sets of Batman serials released in the 1940s, Mask of the Phantasm represents the dark knight’s fourth theatrical appearance (after 1966’s Batman: The Movie, 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns).

A continuation of the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series (which premiered the previous fall), Mask of the Phantasm was released in theaters on Christmas Day, 1993. Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm, the film stars the series’ iconic voice actors, including Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker. Although it only grossed $5.6 million at the box office, the film remains quite popular with fans. Until The LEGO Batman Movie was released earlier this year, Mask of the Phantasm was Batman’s sole theatrically-released animated feature.

The special features on Batman: Mask of the Phantasm appear to be limited to the film’s theatrical trailer (which will also be in HD). A specific release date has also not yet been confirmed outside of it being available to order “next month.”

Will you pick up Warner Archive’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Blu-ray? Where does it rank among your favorite Batman films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!