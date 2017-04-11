The LEGO Batman Movie DVD and Blu-Ray Set for June Release

Warner Bros. has announced that this year’s hit animated film The LEGO Batman Movie will arrive on Digital HD on May 19 and on DVD, Blu-ray, and on 4K Ultra-HD on June 13. You can pre-order your own copy by clicking here.

The special features for the release include:

BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

“The LEGO Batman Movie” Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, 3D Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following special features:

Original Animation Shorts Dark Hoser Batman is Just Not That Into You Cooking with Alfred Movie Sound Effects: How Do They Do That?

The Master: A LEGO Ninjago Short

Deleted Scenes

Featurettes One Brick at a Time: Making the Lego Batman Movie Inside Wayne Manor Brick by Brick: Making of the LEGO Batman Behind the Brick Me and My Mini Fig Comic Con Panel

Rebrick Contest Winners

Film Trailers

Lego Life Trailer

Social Promos

o Follow Me Online

o Don’t Skip

o Happy Holidays Jingle

o Batsby New Year’s

o Team Cutdown

Will Arnett reprises his role of Batman from The LEGO Movie as the voice of the titular Dark Knight, alongside Michael Cera as Robin the boy wonder, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth, Mariah Carey as Gotham’s mayor, and Zach Galifianakis as The Joker.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure: The LEGO Batman Movie. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Chris McKay directed The LEGO Batman Movie from a script by Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jared Stern and John Whittington.